PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School (PPS) Board approved a new math curriculum for K-4 students Monday night.

Costing $897,706.27 of ESSER dollars, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, the new curriculum will last six years.

Using the i-Ready classroom mathematics resources, the students will have a more hands-on approach to learning math.

The students will have worktexts and digital access for practice at home, along with math kits that are used in class to help the students learn visually.

“They’ve been using a resource that is a little bit outdated, and it’s about nine years old now. Our students deserve to have updated technology, books, and resources, and our teachers deserve to have those as well, so I’m excited that we’re going to have the opportunity,” said Math and Science Coordinator for PPS Tracy Donath.

There were 28 teachers in the district who piloted the i-Ready classroom mathematics resources the past school year, which will be formally implemented across all PPS for the 2022-2023 school year.