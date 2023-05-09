PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare & US HealthVest announced that a new mental health hospital will be coming to the Peoria area.

According to an OSF press release, the new hospital’s Certificate of Need application was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

OSF announced it plans to build the 100-bed Meadowview Behavioral Hospital, which will be located on land OSF owns on Route 91.

“We are pleased to move forward with constructing what will be the largest behavioral health hospital south of Chicago and the ninth largest in Illinois,” OSF HealthCare Chief Operating Officer Michael Cruz, M.D. said. “We appreciate the support from the communities we serve and elected officials including state senators Dave Koehler and Jill Tracy, Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, Peoria mayor Rita Ali and others, for helping make this much-needed facility a reality.”

The new hospital will help expand access to mental healthcare to central Illinois residents. The hospital will be open 24/7 and will have a crisis center to offer free assessments.

“There remains a tremendous unmet need for behavioral health services close to home,” CEO and Founder of US HealthVest Richard Kresch, M.D. said. “This new facility will allow us to deliver highly personalized and compassionate care and services within the community.”

The press release stated that OSF and HealthVest have invested close to $35 million into this project. The new hospital is expected to open by late 2025.