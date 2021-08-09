New Meteorologist-In-Charge in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD)– There’s a new face in the Central Illinois Weather Service Office, and he is taking over the top spot in Lincoln.

Ryan Knutsvig is the new Meteorologist-In-Charge at the local National Weather Service Office.

Knutsvig’s predecessor retired earlier this year and had been in that spot since 1994 when the Lincoln office was still being built.

He has been here for only a little over a month, but already he’s seen plenty of interesting weather so far.

“We started off with wet end of June, and some wet period the start of July. I’ve seen a lot of flooding already. Some tornado activity. A lot of humidity already. So, it’s been active. The team has stepped up and taken care of what needs to be done in regard to putting out watches, warnings, advisories,” said Knutsvig.

Before coming to Central Illinois, the new Meteorologist-In-Charge worked at Weather Service Offices in Nebraska and North Dakota.