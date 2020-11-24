New Mexican restaurant coming to Shoppes at Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A new Mexican restaurant will soon be coming to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria.
Panchero’s Mexican Grill is expected to be open by April 2021.
The company’s motto is ‘burritos better built.’ The business serves burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, and more.
Construction for the restaurant is now underway across from Steak and Shake.
The franchise has about 70 restaurants across 12 states.
The first location was in Iowa City, Iowa back in 1992.
Latest Headlines
- Central Illinois man gets probation for threatening U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis
- Illinois, Bradley, ISU Open Basketball Season Wednesday
- Health and Human Services looking at mid-December for COVID-19 vaccine distributions to states
- SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together
- Beth Ball not seeking re-election for City Clerk