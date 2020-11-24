New Mexican restaurant coming to Shoppes at Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A new Mexican restaurant will soon be coming to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria.

Panchero’s Mexican Grill is expected to be open by April 2021.

The company’s motto is ‘burritos better built.’ The business serves burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, and more.

Construction for the restaurant is now underway across from Steak and Shake.

The franchise has about 70 restaurants across 12 states.

The first location was in Iowa City, Iowa back in 1992.