BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new mobile health bus is in the works for McLean County.

The goal of the Carle Mobile Health Clinic is to provide healthcare for everyone in their area of need. Bloomington City Council Members approved $150,000 from rescue plan funds to help construct the bus Monday night.

The 40-foot bus is currently stationed in Champaign, Illinois, but makes trips to the Wood Hills Towers in Bloomington every third Monday of the month.

Inside, Carle BroMenn practitioners have experience in pediatrics, family medicine, and women’s health and pregnancy.

The Bloomington Alderman of Ward 2, Donna Boelen said the bus has made stops at Unit 5 and District 87 schools.

“I toured the bus from Champaign, and I was very impressed they have two examine rooms they are able to do EKG’s which is the heart rhythm, and they are able to do complete chemistry work up,” said Boelen.

Boelen said aside from check-ups, they provide referrals for social services like Medicaid.

“They will also help people fill out the forms for social services and to access medicare and Medicaid, so it’s kind of an all-encompassing type service that they are providing,” said Boelen.

Boelen said the bus is expected to hit the streets by the end of this year.