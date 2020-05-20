New Morning Star church members give out thousands of masks in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing masks for those in need.

That’s exactly what New Morning Star Church in Peoria did Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Church members were given 6,000 masks and community members were invited to drive through the parking lot and pick up a pack of 5 masks per person.

WMBD spoke with volunteers who say this is just a way for them to give back. Promoting a safe and healthy community.

“I have a happy dance and I won’t do it for you, well I’ll do it a little bit,” laughed Lafelda Jones. “It makes me feel good to be able to give back and to give to those people that potentially wouldn’t have a mask.”

Jones says this is a way to get masks to those who might not be able to afford them.

“As African-Americans, we have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, so we have to self-advocate. This is one way we can take care of ourselves to help those people on the front line,” Jones said. “Sometimes people don’t have money to pay for them, so this is a way to address that need. Simply getting a mask on your face.”

Jones says they gave out around 1,000 masks in the first hour.

“We had a total of 6,000. We packaged out 46-hundred in packages of 5. if there’s 5 people in your household, we want to give you five individual packages. There’s information as to how you can order more packages and more masks if you need them,” Jones said.

She adds whatever leftover masks they have will be donated to the Peoria Housing Authority and local senior care facilities.

New Morning Star Missionary Church is located at 406 W John H Gwynn Jr Ave, Peoria, IL 61605.