New mural celebrates Washington’s history

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new mural is coming to Washington.

On Wednesday, Walldogs artists started work on a mural on the side of Brunk’s Sports Center on Main Street.

“It is the essence of public art,” said Jay Allen with Walldogs. “We’re creating public art in a public space, but in our case, we allow the interaction with the community, that’s what gives everybody a stake.”

Leaders with the Washington Historical Society helped bring the Walldogs to town to commemorate the city’s history.

The mural will feature William Holland, the founder of Washington.

Jennifer Essig, president of the historical society, said the mural will attract people to Washington Square. She said more people will shop, eat at restaurants, and appreciate the area.

“We think that the history of any town is important and I think it builds a sense of pride in your community to know where you came from and the people who built your community,” said Essig.

She added that the mural is a community art piece that people will enjoy for years to come.

On Saturday, at the Washington Square, there’s a Countdown to 2025 Bicentennial event.

The bicentennial committee said there will be food trucks, music, shopping, and you can watch artists work on the mural. The event is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected