New no visitor policy implemented at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

PEORIA, Ill. OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and the OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois will now have a strict no visitor policy.

Representatives of OSF say it is in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home announcement Friday afternoon. The policy goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

There are a few exceptions:

One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients

One visitor will be allowed for childbirth

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations

Hospital officials say the move is an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.