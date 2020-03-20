New no visitor policy implemented at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Live Now
PEORIA, Ill. OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and the OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois will now have a strict no visitor policy.

Representatives of OSF say it is in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home announcement Friday afternoon. The policy goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

There are a few exceptions:

  • One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients
  • One visitor will be allowed for childbirth
  • Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations

Hospital officials say the move is an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.

