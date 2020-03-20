New no visitor policy implemented at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

PEORIA, Ill. OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and the OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois will now have a strict no visitor policy.
Representatives of OSF say it is in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home announcement Friday afternoon. The policy goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.
There are a few exceptions:
- One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients
- One visitor will be allowed for childbirth
- Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations
Hospital officials say the move is an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.