New Nonstop Service to Detroit International Airport coming to CIRA

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Delta Air Lines will begin offering nonstop flights between Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington-Normal and Detroit national airport in October.

Chairman of the Bloomington-Normal airport authority Jay Allen said the service is vital to the local economy.

“Nonstop service to Detroit is vitally important to our local economy,” Allen said. “We have been working with Delta Air Lines on this route for some time in support of Rivian’s ongoing travel needs to ready their manufacturing facility for production. The connectivity to the eastern U.S. and international destinations through Detroit on Delta will complement and support all major business travel generators in central Illinois. “

The Nonstop service will begin Oct. 11. The flights will operate between the 2 communities Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Detroit International Airport is Delta’s second-largest hub with services to 80 U.S. destinations and 7 international destinations.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected