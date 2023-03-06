SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the launch of a new webpage to help track the progress of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.

According to a press release, the website offers up-to-date cumulative data on road and bridge projects that were improved thanks to the passage of the Rebuild Illinois plan in 2019.

“Rebuild Illinois is delivering lasting, positive improvements to transportation and infrastructure throughout our state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Our new dashboard is a simple, effective way to share with you details on this transformational capital program in a convenient, transparent format that’s easy to understand.”

The Rebuild Illinois plan invested $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation in Illinois.

Since 2019, Rebuild Illinois invested $9.95 billion into improvements across the state, on 4,656 miles of road, 440 bridges and 656 additional safety improvements.

Locally in District 4, there has been a total of $73,779,128 worth of projects completed, and District 5 has had a total of $8,728,376 worth of projects completed.

The dashboard will be updated on a quarterly basis, adding accomplishments as the year progresses.