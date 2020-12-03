New OSF cancer clinic in Bloomington provides convenient care, jobs to the area

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare announced Tuesday a new cancer center at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Cancer patients in the Twin Cities can now receive critical cancer care and treatment in McLean County. OSF said many types of care will be provided at the clinic including radiation therapy, pastoral care, and nurse navigators.

Lynn Fulton president of OSF St. Joseph said the new center provides a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to cancer care for patients and their families.

“It’s going to be an outlet for patients to be able to receive a high standard of care,” Fulton said. “Today the best cancer treatment program is one personalized for the patient.”

Fulton said all the programs based in the Bloomington-Normal clinic will work hand-in-hand with the medical group’s main cancer treatment center at OSF St. Francis in Peoria. She said doing this provides patients with increased treatment options as well as opportunities for participation in clinical trials.

“Those physicians will be tightly aligned and anytime Dr. Reed is on vacation or has to be gone for a day, one of those clinicians in Peoria will be able to come over and help our patients,” Fulton said.

Fulton also said OSF has been using mitigation measures to ensure patient and staff health at all facilities, reassuring those worried about getting screened because of COVID-19.

“Anytime a patient enters one of our facilities, they are screened for COVID-19; taken temperature, asked symptom questions,” Fulton said. “Perhaps the most important is everyone must wear a mask and wear it correctly.”

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said it’s an exciting development for the city of Bloomington and McLean County and will provide the area with employment opportunities.

“This is fantastic news and this will be a great asset to our entire community,” Renner said. “This is not merely because it will be a source of additional jobs but it will improve our access to quality health care for all.”

Renner also said it’s another victory economically for the city amid a global pandemic when development is tough.

“Coming on the heals of the $75 million Ferrero investment, this is another victory for us despite the difficulty in promoting economic development during COVID,” Renner said.

OSF said the fully completed cancer center will be done by the summer of 2021 and will be located on the first floor of the OSF Center for Health at 210 St. Joseph Road.