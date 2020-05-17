New owners of the Track Inn excited for the future

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD)–New owners of a popular diner in Chillicothe are excited to get the restaurant back open.

Last month, Di’s Track Inn closed after more than 40 years in business after the owner said the diner couldn’t survive the extended stay-at-home order. But on Friday, May 8th, the diner posted on Facebook that they would be reopening under new ownership.

Linda and Kevin Callahan, a local Chillicothe couple say they were looking for a new chapter in life and saw the post while scrolling through Facebook.

The Callahans say the restaurant will get a face-lift and they will perform some needed renovations before they reopen the diner. However, they say the dining expereince will remain the same and the menu will feature favorite items such as tenderloins and the lumberjack breakfast special.

Linda and Kevin Callahan never thought they’d be in the food industry, but couldn’t resist saving what many consider a staple of Chillicothe.

“The Track Inn is one of those places that if you’ve ever been there you just kind of fall in love with the little place. It’s a wonderful restaurant with a great staff and it’s kind of hard not to like them and you just don’t want to see it go away, you want to see it succeed,” Callahan said.

As for staff members, most of the staff members will be returning as well. There’s no exact re-opening date, but the owners say it won’t open until it’s safe to do so.