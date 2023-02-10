BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday.

According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. with the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

50% of its opening day’s proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Bloomington community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Leonardo Morales, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

The First 88 guests will also receive a special gift.

The new location will offer all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the Original Orange Chicken, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée.