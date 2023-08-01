CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A local business providing opportunities to those with disabilities is in the process of getting their parking lot fixed.

The Picket Fence Foundation in Chillicothe recently received a grant from the Gilmore Foundation to improve its parking lot. According to co-owner Laura Sniff, those in wheelchairs were having a hard time getting across the lot, so she hopes this will have a positive impact on their business.

The foundation sells art, candles and jewelry from all over the country, supporting and employing artist with disabilities. Sniff co-founded the non-profit with her husband, and she says she appreciates the support they have received from the Chillicothe community.

“They’re supporting integrated employment, they’re supporting people with disabilities and shining a light on their abilities which is amazing, they’re amazing people and we love being in Chillicothe, we hope that we’re going to be here many more years to come,” she said.

Executive director Katie Fitch says just by shopping there, you are supporting those with disabilities.

“You can come here and shop, you can come here and enjoy the plants, you can give a donation, there’s a lot of ways for you to engage and that’s something really unique that this community can do, by simply shopping,” Fitch said.

The foundation started two years ago, and it is a nonprofit floral, gift and garden center. Sniff said the parking lot will be finished by the end of the week.