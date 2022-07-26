PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city council met Tuesday night, July 26, and established a partnership between the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Public School District’s security officers.

The police department will now employ and pay for the school district’s off-duty safety officers to voluntarily work during special events in the city and on Friday and Saturday to conduct safety patrols. The safety officers will be paid at their current overtime wage rate.

Due to the school safety officers’ relationship with local students, they will help identify PPS students in high-impact areas to curb or stop potential criminal behaviors.

They will also assist with the transportation of students who violate curfew and document child and family interactions to help determine the root causes of bad behavior and providing resources to that family and child.

“We have great contact now and great communication between both agencies, but this gives them an opportunity to be out there and see it first hand, and then go back to the school district and provide some of those wrap-around services that they can provide through the school district itself,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

The campus officers will be placed at areas like Landmark Recreational Center, Walmart, and Northwoods Mall parking lots, among other areas.

“If you stop a fight from happening on a Saturday night, it’s going to probably bleed into a high school or middle school Monday morning. That turns into a shooting. Root calls work,” said Demario Boone, director of school safety for the Peoria Public School District.

Also passed on the Peoria city council agenda on Tuesday night were three kinds of new technology for the Peoria Police Department.

The first kind of technology includes four solar-powered camera surveillance trailers, costing around $91,239.

The council also passed a new software for the police department that will upgrade the Peoria Police Department’s scheduling and timekeeping software, costing $16,075 per year.

Lastly, the council passed a public safety technology that costs $17,550. This will upgrade the existing software the department currently uses.