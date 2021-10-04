New partnership with Porch Pantry donates furniture to those in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From feeding the community to helping people furnish their homes.

“You know people in need it’s not just necessarily just food,” said Charles Martin, who started Porch Pantry.

A new partnership between Porch Pantry in Peoria and Halls Hauling & Junk Removal is taking donations a step further.

“Especially with people getting booted out of places now with the whole eviction thing happening. People… they need help with beds and furniture. There’s no set thing people need were just here to help,” said Martin.

Halls Hauling & Junk Removal takes unwanted items and delivers it to people in need.

“We just kind of discovered that through doing this type of business we were coming across a lot of items that seemed like they were still usable… whatever items besides food because their is a big need for all of those things in Peoria,” said Hall.

That’s when Jason Hall reached out to Porch Pantry. Born and raised in Peoria, Hall said when he found his forever friend Hannibal, he was was diagnosed with epilepsy.

He said after brainstorming ways to keep up with medical bills he his company but never thought it could lead to this new opportunity.

“I can’t really even articulate it its amazing really to be able to help my puppy my family and the community at the same time it’s amazing,” said Hall.

Hall posted a picture with beds on Facebook before donating them and he said now two little girls have a bed to sleep on.

Jason Hall posting this picture to Facebook before donating beds to local family.

“I got contacted about a couple of beds that needed to be removed and they were in donatable condition and so we were able to just to take them straight from the job and donate them to those people and make sure two little girls didn’t have to sleep on the floor anymore,” said Hall.

Hall said he hopes to continue this partnership and help people in Peoria.