New Peoria COVID-19 testing site helps identify more positive cases in the area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are 12 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area, bringing the total number of cases to 96.

Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson said there are 53 cases in Peoria County, 32 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County. No new deaths have been reported.

On Thursday, Hendrickson said 50% of the latest cases were identified through testing at the Heartland Health Services site that opened Tuesday. It is located at 2321 N Wisconsin Ave, next to the former Kroger. The hours of the clinic are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

This is one of three testing locations opening around the city; the second location, at the Peoria City/County Health Department, will open April 25. It will be doing weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heartland Health Services is partnering with the Peoria Park District for the third location, due to restricted parking at the Heartland at Carver Clinic, will be at John H. Gwynn Jr. Park. This will offer both drive-up and walk-up testing and will open April 27.

Hendrickson said the amount of testing being done will better reflect where the Tri-County area is at regarding the status of the coronavirus.

Nearly 150 tests were done on the first day the Wisconsin Ave site opened.