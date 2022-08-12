PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Peoria has a new fire chief and assistant fire chief, both of which are familiar faces.

Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger and Assistant Chief Rick Morgan were honored Friday during a badge pinning ceremony.

Sollberger has been acting as interim chief since March, and Morgan was previously division chief of operations for the department.

Sollberger is a third-generation firefighter and had his badge pinned on by his father, a former battalion chief.

“It’s just very surreal. It’s definitely a culmination of many years. A lot of blood sweat and tears to get to this point, and that’s not just about me. It’s about the department. About the community. I’m just really looking forward to an opportunity to lead this fire department and help provide services to the community,” said Sollberger.

Both men are graduates of Peoria Public Schools and have been with the Peoria Fire Department since the 90s.