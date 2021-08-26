New Peoria fire station will reduce response times, fire chief says

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters at Station 4 are getting a new fire building.

The new energy-efficient fire station is located on the corner at Howett and South Western in Peoria’s Southside. It will have solar panels, newer safety features and extractors, and heavy duty fire-washing equipment to wipe off carcinogens.

The old station, located at 2711 SW Jefferson, was built in the 1950s.

Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman said the new location is better positioned for responding to area fires. He said National Fire Protection Association’s standard response time is four minutes.

“We’re excited about the location, it’s more conducive to our responses, and helps us get to other parts of the city in a more expedient fashion,” he said.

Bachman said the new firehouse will be completed by February 2022.