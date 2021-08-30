New Peoria restaurant offers cajun-style food, seafood boil

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — You now don’t have to drive 900 miles to New Jersey to get a seafood boil.

Jersey Crab, originally from the Garden State, has officially moved into the old TGI Friday’s near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

The Good Day Central Illinois hosts had owner Feng Lin and manager Tiffini Ni in the studio to whip up a seafood boil.

It was filled with Dungeness crab, lobster, King crab, Snow crab, shrimp, potatoes and corn on the cob.

Feng mixed up the restaurant’s signature sauce and mixed it up with the food in the boil bag.

The restaurant opened in early August.

Jersey Crab is located at 5315 West Landens Way, Peoria, IL 61615 near Shoppes at Grand Prairie.