New Peoria start-up making 100% sustainable desk accessories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Peoria-based start-up company is hoping to add to the future of eco-friendly products.

The founders of Midwest Made said they believe sustainability is the way to go. The start-up introduced products to the public Thursday night including 100% sustainable premium leather desk accessories.

“We knew about the company Natural Fiber Welding and the stuff they were doing with Mirum and we were like ‘what would be a really fun product to create to get people’s hands on this new type of leather,” Jess Brown, co-founder of Midwest Made, said.

The start-up held an open house and Kickstarter event in the Peoria’s Warehouse District showing off sets of coasters, mouse pads, desk pads and cord tacos. Brown said none of the items are made of plastic or animal by-products.

“Anything that we create doesn’t leave a negative impact,” Brown said. “These products are completely made out of sustainable materials.”

He said the products are partly made from Mirum which is a premium leather product produced by another Peoria-based start-up, Natural Fiber Welding.

“They use products like rice and coconut and things like that and re-work all those fibers and wind them all back together to create this premium leather product,” Brown said.

Brown said the inspiration around making desk accessories came from wanting to create products that people could take with them and work on the go.

“The idea was to create it around the concept that people are just kind of out and about and just like to make little spaces for themselves,” Brown said. “But in lieu of everything happening with COVID, people are now working from home and creating their first home offices and we think these products are really great accessories for that.”

He said the desk accessories are just the start and they’ll soon look into expanding and creating personal wear products. Brown said their products can be found on their Kickstarter.

