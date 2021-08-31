New photo released of missing ISU student, police still looking for answers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new video of ISU Graduate Student Jelani Day has been located by Bloomington Police.

BPD found the new video from a surveillance camera at the retail store Beyond/Hello in Bloomington on Tuesday, Aug. 24. at 9:12 a.m.

In the video, Day is wearing a blue Detroit Lions baseball hat, a black t-shirt with a Jimi Hendrix band graphic, white/silver shorts, and black shoes with white soles. His white Chrysler 300 is seen parked outside.

This clothing was found in his vehicle days later, meaning he will not be wearing it now.

Police are now looking for leads from anyone who may have seen Day or someone matching his description between Aug. 24 at 9:15 a.m. and Aug. 26 at 4:20 p.m. while he was wearing this specific outfit.