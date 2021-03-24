New playground at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin under construction, expected to open in coming weeks

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Changes are coming to Mineral Springs Park in Pekin from the playground to the tennis courts and facilities in between.

Cameron Bettin, the park district’s executive director, said the new playground is currently under construction.

“This park is an icon,” said Bettin.

The upgrades are funded through an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Grant. Bettin said the price for the new playground is more than $300,000.

“We spent a lot of nice, warm days out on that playground. All my kids just loved it,” said neighbor Naobi DeWitt.

The old structure is already gone.

“People were disappointed to see the old playground go. It definitely served its purpose,” said Bettin.

Bettin said it had maintenance and repair issues, requiring a new playground.

“The playground that we originally had here was over 15 years old, so it was outdated,” said Bettin.

Soon, two new playgrounds will open for older and younger kids.

“This looks like a really nice upgrade,” said DeWitt.

The playground features interactive games, things to climb, and 12 foot tall slides.

“I hope the community likes it. I think they will. Any time you put something new in, people I think usually are very excited about it and looking forward to it,” said Bettin.

DeWitt said the upgrades give kids fun activities and a better place to play.

“It’s really important for the kids to get outside and get off the screens and get fresh air,” said DeWitt.

Bettin said the playground is expected to open in the next few weeks.

It’s one of many upgrades coming to Mineral Springs Park. Bettin said the Park District already revamped the skate park and is planning to renovate boat docks, tennis courts, and some sidewalks later this year.