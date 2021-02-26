New playground coming to Mineral Springs Parks

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction for a new playground in Pekin is underway.

Construction was supposed to begin at the Mineral Springs Parks on February 8, but the colder temperatures put those plans on hold.

The Pekin Park District posted to their Facebook page that construction began on Wednesday.

The new playground will have an area for children ages 2-5, and another area for children 5-12.

Changes have been made to the new design plan, including a Tri-Runner in the 5-12 area, additional climbing opportunities, more swings, and a worm hole climber in the 2-5 play area.

More details can be found at the Pekin Park District’s website.