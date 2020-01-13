New President announced for UnityPlace in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– A new effort to help Central Illinois residents with mental health and addiction issues has a new leader.

Dr. Ted Bender has been announced as the President of UnityPoint Health-UnityPlace effective at the beginning of 2020. Bender joins UnityPlace after a stint in Forney, Texas where he served as CEO of Treehouse Addiction Campuses.

“Dr. Ted Bender’s valuable experience in managing dual diagnosis treatment centers and his passion for strategic planning will be valuable assets to take UnityPlace’s services to the community to the next level. We are thrilled to have such a strong leader join us to support our efforts to improve patient access, experience and care in Central Illinois,” says Dr. Keith Knepp, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois.

UnityPlace was opened last year to serve as a comprehensive addiction and mental health services facility in Central Illinois. Bender says he is dedicated to helping residents live better lives.

“This community deserves an addiction recovery and mental health partner like UnityPlace. We do what we do every day because we want the people in our community to go from getting well to living well. I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead our efforts in Central Illinois,” Bender says.

Dr. Bender holds clinical phycology degrees from Florida State University and an MBA from Texas A&M.