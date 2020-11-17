New president for Western Illinois University approved

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD) — Western Illinois University will have a new president starting next year.

The WIU Board of Trustees appointed Guiyou Huang to be the university’s 12th president.

“We extend our appreciation to our search firm, Greenwood/Asher, for bringing forward a remarkable line-up of finalists for the presidency of Western Illinois University. We commend the search committee for their tireless efforts in moving this search forward during a pandemic, and for ensuring a fair and just process. To our campus and community members and the Board, thank you for being active participants in the process,” said Presidential Search Committee co-chairs WIU Board of Trustees Chair Polly Radosh and Faculty Senate Chair Christopher Pynes.

“We are so pleased to have Dr. Huang serve as the 12th president of this outstanding institution. He is ready to continue moving Western Illinois University forward and to keep WIU on the forefront,” Radosh said.

Huang has served as president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania since July 2019. His term at WIU begins Jan. 1, 2021.

The Board will approve Huang’s salary at its December meeting.

