New president for Western Illinois University to be selected

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees will vote to select a new president on Monday.

The meeting is set for 1:00 p.m., and board members will vote to select Guiyou Huang as the university’s 12th president.

Huany is currently the president at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

The meeting will be available to view on WIU’s YouTube channel.

In a closed session on November 5, Huang was one of six candidates interviewed for the spot. The current interim president, Martin Abraham, was also considered.

