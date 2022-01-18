New primary care provider opens in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new primary healthcare provider opened it’s doors in Peoria this Tuesday, Jan. 18, specializing in treating adults on Medicare and senior patients.

Oak Street Health is located at 801 W. Lake Ave., Suite 200, and is the nationwide organization’s first office to open in Central Illinois.

Dr. Julie Blankemeier, the Senior Medical Director of the Peoria branch, said their mission is to improve patients’ lives by making accessing top-notch healthcare on Medicare easier.

“We’ve really built a model that’s based on prevention and overcoming all the obstacles that people in the Medicare and underserved areas have,” Blankemeier said.

The facility offers a variety of services, such as behavioral health, social work, transportation, and insurance resources. Blankemeier said a team of specialists is assigned to each patient, taking extra time to address the patient’s needs and make them feel comfortable.

“These teams work together with the same group of patients over a long time, so you really develop all sorts of relationships,” Blankemeier said. “It also gives a wealth and range of resources that people didn’t even know they had.”

Oak Street Health is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more on its website.