MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new man in charge at Morton Junior High School.

Chris Carter has been named the principal for the 2022-23 school year. He will succeed Dr. Lee Hoffman, who is pursuing another position outside of education, according to a press release.

“We are sorry to see Dr. Hoffman go after 10 years of superior leadership, but we feel Mr. Carter is an outstanding choice who will carry on without missing a beat. Best of luck to both,” Morton Superintendent Jeffrey Hill said in a statement.

Carter is a familiar face around Morton, as he served as assistant principal and athletic director at Morton Junior High School for the last 16 years.

Prior to arriving in Morton, Carter taught sixth grade and coached basketball at Tri-Valley Middle School in Downs.