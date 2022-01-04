New proposed building would expand Uptown Normal bar

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new building proposed for construction may soon fill the site of an empty lot in Uptown Normal.

A $950,000 project at 128 E. Beaufort Street would add a new building between Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub and First Site Student Apartments.

According to documents filed with the Town of Normal’s planning commission, it would be a two story building that would expand the square footage of Maggie Miley’s. The first floor would be used as additional indoor dining space. A second story, would be an outdoor terrace featuring a bar.

Town staff describe the setup as similar to Medici down the street.

The owner of the Maggie Miley’s building and empty lot intends to rent out the space to community members as well.

“Event space especially with an outdoor component, clearly is very popular in communities across the country and we’ve seen that demand here as well, so we’re sure it will be a successful addition to Uptown,” said Town of Nomal planner, Mercy Davison.

The plans will be discussed Monday at the Uptown Design Review Commission meeting. If all goes well there, then a plan could come in front of Town council for approval.

Davison said construction would start in April.