PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria may have noticed some new red signs popping up at various intersections.

During the week of July 18, Peoria Public Works began putting up red signs warning panhandlers and other pedestrians about the dangers of standing in a median, the raised portion that separates opposing directions on the road.

Peoria Public Works conducted an engineering study in 2021 to determine the most dangerous intersections in Peoria, which then became the locations for the red signs.

“Basically that study concluded where it is unsafe for panhandlers, solicitors, basically anyone standing in a median may get injured,” said Nick McMillion, communications specialist at Peoria Public Works.

McMillion stressed the median is not part of a sidewalk, but rather the road itself.

“If there is no pedestrian refuge for them to stop and stand in a given location, that’s a dangerous area. So ultimately, what we are trying to do is make it a safer area. Let people know that it’s unsafe to be there, and they’re actually risking their lives or their safety of getting potentially hit by a vehicle,” he said.

McMillion said the signs are not solely targeted at panhandlers, who are protected by the First Amendment.

“We are informing the public, whether they’re panhandlers, or solicitors, or whoever is standing in the median, if you are in these areas where these signs are, it’s been deemed and determined through the engineering study that it is unsafe to be there, and ultimately you are risking your safety,” he said.

The red signs will be placed at more intersections throughout the city.