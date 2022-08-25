PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the appointment of a new judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Thursday.

According to a State of Illinois Circuit Court press release, Stewart J. Umholtz has been appointed the Resident Circuit Judge of Tazewell County in the Tenth Judicial Circuit.

Umholtz will be filling the vacancy left by Judge Paul Gilfillan after he retired. Umholtz has held the position of Tazewell County State’s Attorney since 1995. He was running unopposed for the position in the November general election.

“Stu Umholtz will be an excellent addition to the judiciary in the Tenth Circuit. On behalf of all

judges in the Tenth Circuit, we welcome him and look forward to working with him,” Chief

Judge Kate Gorman said.

The appointment will go into effect on Sept. 19. More information on a swearing-in ceremony is expected to be released soon.