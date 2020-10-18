New residential developments coming soon to Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — New living spaces will soon be ready for move in in the village of Peoria Heights.

The Samuel Avenue Condos and Townhomes are currently under construction along Samuel Ave. just off Prospect Road in the Heights. This is the latest project from developer Katie Kim and The Kim Group.

Katie Kim developer of the project said this location gives potential buyers a feel for big city living, while still keeping the small town charm.

“They can walk to the bars, restaurants, go run on Grandview Drive, maybe play some golf at the country club and really see the best that Peoria has to offer on their stay here in town,” Kim said.

Kim said with the homes being so close to those amenities, she hopes the development will attract more young professionals and families to the area.

“You have that more urban lifestyle, but you’re still have the nice travel or drive time as you would say we love in Peoria of 10-15 minutes to get to everything,” Kim said. “So you kind of get your cake and eat it too with this development.”

The village and the Kim Group have been working together to increase the number of homeowners withing Peoria Heights and overall bringing more people to the Peoria area.

“The primary goal of the development was to really enhance and increase home-ownership with in Peoria Heights, because the percentage of home-ownership in Peoria heights throughout the village is actually pretty low,” Kim said. “We really wanted to increase the home-ownership because then you increase the stability and you help with the stability also helps bring kids into the school districts for a longer time.”

Kim said if all goes as planned, residents could be moving into the new condos as soon the beginning of 2021.

The condos will feature both one and two bedroom options, while the townhomes will feature three to four bedroom options.

