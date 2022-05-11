EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new restaurant is hoping to bring authentic Mexican tang to East Peoria.

Tacos El Gallo opened its doors to the public last Thursday on Cinco de Mayo, May 5.

The restaurant located at 234 W. Camp street specializes in Mexican-style tacos, burritos, and tortas, which are Mexican-style sandwiches.

The owners may also seem familiar to the Peoria community.

Those running the restaurant are the father and son duo José Reteguin Jr. and José Reteguin III who previously owned El Gordo Mexican Bakery in Peoria.

The bakery ultimately closed last September due to circumstances from the pandemic, but the Reteguins said they’re hoping to bring their signature Michoacán style to East Peoria.

José Reteguin III said they’re looking to fill a void they believe is missing in the area.

“There’s not that many authentic taco joints over in this area so we’re trying to bring something new over in the community and so they can try a new flavor around here, you know, something that’s not here,” Reteguin said.

He said so far the East Peoria community has received them well and is open to trying new flavors.

Tacos El Gallo is open Mondays-Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.