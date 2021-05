PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new restaurant announced the date of its grand opening in Peoria.

In a Facebook Post Wednesday, The Fry Spot announced that it will be opening at 11 a.m. on May 26, at 3127 N. Prospect Rd.

The restaurant will offer a variety of freshly cut fries from Buffalo Chicken fries to Chili Cheese fries.

More information is available on the Fry Spot’s Facebook page.