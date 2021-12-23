New restrictions added at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria for designated patient support

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some new restrictions are going in effect for outside patient support at a Central Illinois hospital.

Leaders at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center say, due to a resurgence in COVID-19 community spread, Designated Support Person in-person support will be limited beginning at 8:00 p.m. Thursday. According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, the list of restrictions includes the following:

• Patients will be allowed two Designated Support Persons

• One Designated Support Person, over the age of 18 years old, will be allowed to provide In-Person Support at a time. The two designated support persons are able to rotate, but only one person can be present in the medical center at a time.

• Pediatric patients are allowed two Designated Support Persons and both may be present at the same time.

• Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

A report released Wednesday for all of the 15 OSF Healthcare facilities shows 292 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 52 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

