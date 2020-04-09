New restrictions mean less social interaction, AARP Illinois helps seniors combat loneliness

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Health experts say the new normal can impact people’s mental health, especially senior citizens. State leaders continuously emphasize the importance of staying home, adding it is necessary to restore health in our communities.

Bob Gallow, the state director for AARP Illinois said staying home can be more challenging for the elderly, who may experience loneliness more than they did previously.

“Isolation with elderly people has been a problem across the board and this has made it even worse by the fact that folks are being asked to stay home and not go about their normal routine,” Gallow said.

He said although normal routines have changed due to COVID-19 restrictions there are methods of staying connected with others.

“Call friends, reach out to loved ones, even if they’re not nearby, AARP has even started a program called AARP Connect where individuals can sign up to hear a friendly voice,” he said.

He said you can also help a senior by becoming a distance caregiver. “Staying in touch on a daily basis making sure that older adults and grand parents are getting what they need and if they’re not, acting on that behalf as an advocate,” Gallow said.

This means fetching their grocery, medication and making sure they are connected with their doctor if needed.

AARP Illinois collaborated with Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) and local doctors to create a Tele-Town Hall. AARP members were able to join a call and ask various questions regarding COVID-19.

Bustos warned callers and all listening about recent scam attempts.

“My mother is 86 years old, there have been attempts for her to be a victims of scams so all of those things pieces of advice that we’ve gotten about avoiding scams that pertains right now to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bustos said.

She said do not respond to texts, emails, or calls about checks from the government, adding that they are fake.

“Individuals who are certainly afraid or in an anxious state often times can make wrong decisions when they think someone is talking to them or communicating with them who they can trust,” Gallow said.

Congresswoman Bustos ended the call saying we have faced dark days before and together we will be able to weather this storm.