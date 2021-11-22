New route announced for 134th annual Santa Claus Parade in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria is preparing ahead of Friday’s Santa Clause Parade.

Peoria Area Community Events has announced on Facebook that in light of the recent events in Waukesha, the Santa Clause Parade route has been changed to increase public safety.

Semone Roth, Peoria Police Department spokesperson, said police are currently discussing a contingency plan for local parades, and routes will be closed to traffic.

“Police are preparing to take extra steps to make sure everyone stays safe,” she said.

The new route will start on Monroe at Bryan, proceed to Main Street, take a left on Main to Adams Streets, a left on Adams Street, and end at Hamilton Street. The parade will not turn on Jefferson or Liberty Streets this year.

The 134th Annual Santa Claus Parade will take place Friday, Nov. 26 at 10:15 a.m.