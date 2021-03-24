New safety device now in use by UnityPoint Health team members to ensure ‘peace of mind’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health is the first healthcare organization in the region to equip its home health employees with the latest medical device to help connect them with emergency services at a moment’s notice.

The device is called a “Peace of Mind” or POM, and it is a keychain-sized button that connects to a POM Safe App. It is used to help home health, hospice, and palliative care team members feel safer while they give care to patients.

If a UnityPoint Health team member feels unsafe during a home visit, they can press a button on the POM device that will connect them to local emergency dispatchers. The device is also equipped with an appointment tracking feature, enabling home health providers with the ability to update their team on where they’re expected to be and when.

More than 110 employees carry these POM systems.

“These team members are vital to providing the highest quality care, making more than 90,000 visits to patients in 14 counties every year,” said Mike Unes, Vice President of the UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois Foundation. “While we hope none of our team members ever face a dangerous situation, we are proud to help ensure their comfort and safety when making these visits.”

Registered nurse home care field clinician Kara White said the most impressive feature of the POM device is that she can privately send out a message if she ever feels she’s in a dangerous situation.

“I am hopeful that I never have to use the POM device, but should I ever need it, I am thankful that it’s available for my safety,” White said.

More than 100 of UnityPoint’s team members were trained to use the POM device and currently use them for home visits.