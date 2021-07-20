New safety guidelines in effect at the Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center put new safety guidelines into effect on Tuesday.

These guidelines include a mask requirement for unvaccinated visitors and new safety checkpoints with metal detectors at all entryways. Additionally, re-entry into the venue will no longer be allowed for any reason.

Guests will be allowed to carry in one clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

The Civic Center is following guidelines set by VenueShield, a reopening program from ASM Global, an LA-based event management company.

“Our enhanced security policies will help to reduce wait time in security lines and increase the general safety of the venue for guests, staff and visiting talent,” General Manager Rik Edgar said.

Items such as weapons, illegal substances, pets or animals (with the exception of service animals), stadium seats, fireworks, electronic cigarettes, flasks and mace will continue to be prohibited from the Peoria Civic Center.

A full list of guidelines is available on the Peoria Civic Center website.