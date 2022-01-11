New semi-pro football team kicking off in Bloomington-Normal this May

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Attention football fans! A new team is kicking off this year in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The Bloomington Renegades are one of two new teams joining the semi-pro, Mid-West United Football League. According to the league’s website, it was formed in 2021 and features 11 man football, with the goal of all teams thriving.

D.T. Thornton, a co-owner of the Renegades, said it’s always been his passion to play and coach football. The current coach at Normal West said he’s wanted to bring a team back to the area that people can watch and enjoy after teams of the past have folded.

“Our mission is just to bring the community out, we ask for the most support that we can, just to come out and watch us and enjoy some football. That’s what we’re all about is just giving this community something to look forward to,” Thornton said.

Thornton said their roster will feature some familiar names including former Normal Community player Larry Carroll. Carroll played for the Bloomington Edge and currently plays for the Peoria Punishers.

The Renegades also named former Illinois State University running back Darrelynn Dunn as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Thornton said the season will last from May until August with games taking place on Saturday nights.

The Renegades hope to play their games at a local high school in Bloomington or Normal.