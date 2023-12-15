BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new skatepark will be opening at O’Neal Park in Bloomington on Saturday.

According to Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department, the park will feature several quarter pipe ramps, rails, and a bowl.

“We’re happy the timing of the opening coincided with winter break for many local students,” said Dave Lamb Assistant Director of the Parks & Recreation department. “There are a few more components to be added to the skatepark area including additional landscaping, a few benches and those will be completed by spring of 2024.”

O’Neal Park is located at 1515 West Chestnut Street in Bloomington.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact the Bloomington Parks & Recreation department at (309) 434-2260, email parks@cityblm.org or visit their website.