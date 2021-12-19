New small business owners introduced at first ever vendor show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discovering and supporting new local businesses in Peoria, that’s what the Loftie Spaces in the Warehouse District is hoping to accomplish with it’s very first vendor fair.

Loftie’s Forbidden Forest vendor fair featured candles, clothing, house items, art and food on Sunday.

“I think a lot of us are used to what we know and you don’t know that something else is out there,” said Teague.

Kiersten Teague started her candle business, Hello Gorgeous by Iman in June. She relies on online sales and vendor shows like these. Teague said seeing the products in-person is a more personal experience.

“You want to kind of sell a story, its hard to sell that online a lot of people like to touch, use their sensory smell the candles” said Teague.

It’s the same story for 12-year-old Annabelle Parker who started selling her work in September.

“This is my business of making beads and on the sideline making mickey ears,” said Parker.

This is Parkers second vendor fair.

“It’s fun seeing how other people sell their things and how they do it is pretty cool,” said Parker.

On Sunday, her vendor spot was right next to her mothers.

“If I’m struggling with something she can help me and then if she struggling then I can help and we can brainstorm ideas to do stuff better,” said Parker.

Kendra Parker started her business Savvi in September as well.

“I know that as a middle schooler you typically don’t want to hang out with your mom but it’s such a blessing to be able to come out and hang out with her but then also so incredibly honored to see her grow,” said Parker.

The Loftie Spaces will host more vendor fairs like this come 2022.

