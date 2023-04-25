PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. announced that it will be opening its first Peoria location this summer.

According to a press release, the Academy’s second Illinois location will open in Grand Prairie Plaza at 7611 North Grand Prairie Drive.

The Academy will have a wide variety of sports and outdoor products for customers to choose from and stated that they are focused on providing the best service and value to customers.

“We’re excited to be a new destination for the Peoria community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, adidas, YETI, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. “At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun with a broad assortment of products at a great value and unmatched service that makes it easier for active families planning a day on the Illinois River, kids gearing up for summer fun, and anglers reeling in a big catch.”

This store is expected to bring 60 new jobs to the area. Those interested will be able to apply online.

The Academy has 269 stores across 18 states and plans to open 13 to 15 new stores in 2023.

More information is available on their website.