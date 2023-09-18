SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police will soon implement a provision of the newly-passed assault weapons ban that allows people who owned such weapons before the law took effect to keep them.

Capitol News Illinois reports the law requires people who already own firearms covered in it to submit affidavits through their Firearm Owner’s Identification Card accounts. They must also include a statement testifying that they have a locking mechanism for each weapon.

ISP says people will be able to submit those affidavits electronically starting October first.

The law was recently upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court, but it still faces additional legal challenges in federal court.

State lawmakers passed the ban in January in response to a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade last year in Highland Park that killed seven people and injured or traumatized dozens more.