New store in Washington opens with fundraising event

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shop Our Style Home held its opening event Wednesday, inviting customers to shop and enjoy wine while raising money for a local charity.

SOS Home is a furniture and décor boutique and is the newest addition to the home staging company, Simply Organized and Staged.

The owner, Tracy Molendi, said 20 percent of the sales will go towards the Center for Prevention of Abuse, an organization that provides services to victims of violence across Central Illinois.

Molendi said, as a family-owned business, she wants people to know they are passionate about supporting their community.

“Everything is kind of home and family, and so we want to give back to the community and do things that support other people in their homes with their families,” Molendi said.

She said they plan to host fundraising events with a different charity each month.

To find out more about upcoming events, visit SOS Home’s Facebook page.