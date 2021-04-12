New stores coming to Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shoppers at Northwoods Mall will soon have three new stores to choose from.

Among the newcomers is IN and OUT, a store dedicated to having a group of local artists and vendors who sell handmade creations and gifts. The store will be located on the lower level close to Center Court.

Creativ Perfumes will be located on the lower level next to Center Court and The Zone II, which will sell comics, toys, collectibles, and card games will be located on the upper level near JC Penney.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Northwoods Mall, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Ryan Whalen, General Manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our new stores, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”