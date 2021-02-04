New street sign honors Bishop Fulton Sheen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Four blocks of a street is dedicated to a universally popular Catholic Archbishop.

His name is Fulton Sheen, and he made quite the reputation in the mid-20th century as an evangelist radio and TV personality. He hosted his own television series, “Life is Worth Living”, which had an audience of more than 30 million people.

During Thursday’s ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Mary, the new street sign on Madison St. was revealed. The Director of the Hispanic Ministry, Rosie Romero said the bishop is in the process of becoming a saint.

“He was not only for the Catholics, he was for the whole world and it’s very beautiful to recognize him as a saint which we believe and pretty soon he will be declared,” said Romero.