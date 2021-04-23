New street sign recognizes Peoria author and historian Norm Kelly

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new street sign honors the life and legacy of local author and historian Norm Kelly.

Friday, April 23rd, the sign was placed at the corner of North Sterling Avenue and West Richwoods Boulevard, near Kelly’s childhood neighborhood.

Kelly is best known for his writing, including his Child of the City series, which highlighted prominent Peorians.

Jonathan Wright, the Editor-in-Chief for Peoria Magazines, calls Kelly one of the city’s “greatest characters”.

“He was a great storyteller and a historian, of course, he loved Peoria and he leaves behind a legacy of community engagement,” Wright said.

Kelly passed away on August 4th of 2020 at the age of 88.