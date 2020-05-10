New study projects 75,000 ‘deaths of despair’ resulting from COVID-19 fall-out

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A national health group, Well Being Trust, projects as many as 75,000 American suicides or deaths from substance abuse due to the impact of COVID-19.

The ripple effect of COVID-19 has led to millions of job losses and a growing economic crises leaving many seeking alternative coping mechanisms.

Chris Schaffner, program director of the Jolt Harm Reduction Center, said there’s also been an uptick in calls to stress hotlines, domestic violence reports, and an increase in alcohol sales. Schaffner said it’s a difficult time for everyone but could prove detrimental for those struggling with substance use disorder.

“During this time of COVID, it seems to magnify all of that and exacerbate those pre-existing conditions already,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner said Well Being Trust’s report on projected the deaths of despair doesn’t seem surprising as those struggling with alcohol or drug abuse can find themselves in a vulnerable state of mind, especially if they lack resources for rehabilitation.

“It’s a possibility if you’re already feeling isolated and disconnected and lack of support and you’re experiencing economic struggle,” Schaffner said. “It just goes to show that substance abuse will probably increase in some of those settings as well as suicidal thoughts.”

Schaffner said the tri-county area has already had a 40 percent increase in overdose fatalities since February, which is a complete turn around from the 30 percent decrease of last year.

Dr. Ted Bender, president of UnityPlace, said maintaining contact with support systems is key in an era where social interactions is limited.

“Reach out to the people you’re connected with, your sober support system,” Dr. Bender said. “If you have a sponsor reach out to your sponsor. Stay connected daily in order to work on your recovery.”

Dr. Bender also suggested participating in virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and support groups for anyone struggling with a potential relapse.

Schaffner also is advocating for more facilities to help those in recovery, but he said in the meantime it helps to keep busy with pastimes and connecting with family and friends.

“If it’s possible to abstain, abstain,” Schaffner said. “That’s always going to be the safest way to avoid any negative health effects or overdose deaths. But that’s not a reality for a lot of people. So I think keeping busy, finding some kind of hobby, learning something new, and making sure you’re connecting with people in ways that you can.”

He also said keeping narcan is a life saving decision.

Schaffner also said anyone struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or thoughts of suicide should contact services such as the Community Crisis Center, (309) 671-8084, and the Center for Prevention of Abuse, (309) 691-0551.